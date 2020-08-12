Menu

Canada

Alberta man charged with killing doctor at Red Deer clinic to appear in court Wednesday

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2020 8:13 am
Former colleagues remember doctor killed in Red Deer attack
More details have been released about the violent death of a Red Deer doctor. As Lauren Pullen reports, the community is remembering Dr. Walter Reynolds.

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a walk-in clinic in central Alberta is to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Deng Mabiour of Red Deer, Alta., is charged with the first-degree murder of Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two.

The 54-year-old suspect is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Read more: Red Deer doctor remembered, police say he was killed in a targeted attack

RCMP say it was not a random attack and the two men knew each other through the clinic.

“In 27 years of policing I’ve never seen a doctor attacked like that,” said RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier.

RCMP received a 911 call Monday reporting an assault in progress at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic just after 11 a.m. Mounties arrived within minutes.

Reynolds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Grobmeier would not say what weapons were used in the slaying, but a witness told media outlets that a man had a machete and hammer.

Trending Stories

Mabiour was arrested at the scene.

Read more: Man arrested after doctor killed in attack at Red Deer clinic​

The attack in broad daylight in a medical clinic shocked many physicians.

“I think a lot of them are looking over their shoulder today and are quite anxious,” said Dr. Peter Bouch, who works at a different Red Deer clinic. Both he and Reynolds were originally from South Africa.

Bouch said physicians need to speak to the mayor and RCMP to figure out how to make exam rooms and offices safer.

Read more: RCMP offers support to Alberta doctors, clinics concerned for safety in light of fatal attack

Grobmeier said RCMP are willing to consult with doctors if they want to enhance safety protocols but he said attacks like this are rare.

“You just can’t overreact. This is devastating. There’s no doubt about it but this also is not the norm,” he said.

“I do want to assure the public that they are safe. This was not a random attack.”

Concerns raised about safety at clinics in wake of Red Deer homicide
Concerns raised about safety at clinics in wake of Red Deer homicide
© 2020 The Canadian Press
