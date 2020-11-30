Don’t call 911 to report COVID-19-related complaints: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Local police are fielding calls about non-compliance with the latest Alberta Health COVID-19 restrictions. But they’re reminding people that 911 is for emergencies only.

“The EPS would like to remind citizens to not call 911 to submit COVID-19-related complaints,” Edmonton police stressed in a news release Sunday.

That day, Alberta Health confirmed 1,608 new cases of COVID-19 and reported nine deaths. There were 435 Albertans in hospital, 95 of whom were in intensive care. The province said it tested 23,282 Albertans for COVID-19 on Saturday.

On Nov. 24, Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency — Alberta’s second since the pandemic began here in March.

Several new restrictions were announced, including 25 per cent capacity limits on many businesses and a ban on all indoor social gatherings.

On Friday, the justice minister said Alberta is empowering an additional 700 peace officers in the province to be able to issue fines against people who break the rules.

“This is not my preference,” Kaycee Madu said at a news conference in Edmonton. “(But we need) to respond quickly and decisively to situations where Albertans are breaking health measures.

“Those who choose to break the rules will be subject to fine,” he said, reminding Albertans those fines can range from $1,000 to $100,000.

Madu said authority has been granted to Level 2 Alberta peace officers and Level 1 community peace officers employed by municipalities.

Edmonton has 150 Level 1 peace officers (peace officers and transit peace officers) and less than 10 Level 2 peace officers. So all of the city’s peace officers will have enforcement powers.

Local police are asking people who want to report a public health order violation to contact Alberta Health Services. Reports can be made online here or by calling 1-833-415-9179.

COVID-19 complaints specific to Edmonton can be made online here.

Only if the situation requires the assistance of police should people call, EPS said. They should not use 911 but rather the EPS non-emergency complaint line at 780-423-4567.

