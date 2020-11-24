New COVID-19 restrictions expected to be announced in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Additional restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta are expected to be announced by the premier and health officials on Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. MT. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu.

The announcement comes after Hinshaw met with government officials Monday afternoon to advise them on new recommendations for additional restrictions.

Hinshaw was tight-lipped Monday about what she would recommend but stressed her job is to provide advice. It is the role of the government to make decisions and policies based on those recommendations, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a variety of options for consideration,” Hinshaw said Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The decision-making, of course, as I mentioned, is not easy. It will be up to elected officials to make a determination about what policy options they will choose. And my role, again, is simply to provide recommendations.”

Alberta reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and five additional deaths from the disease. There were 328 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, with 62 of those people being treated in intensive care.

“The virus is spreading faster and more widely than at any other point in the pandemic,” Hinshaw said. “This is like a snowball rolling down a hill growing bigger and faster, and it will continue unless we implement strong measures to stop. We must take action.

“Waiting any longer will impact our ability to care for Albertans in the weeks and months ahead.”

0:50 Hinshaw calls COVID-19 ‘snowball rolling down a hill, growing bigger and faster’ Hinshaw calls COVID-19 ‘snowball rolling down a hill, growing bigger and faster’

There were 13,166 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Monday, the majority of which were in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

Story continues below advertisement