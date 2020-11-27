Edmonton to temporarily close 22 arenas, urges people to avoid non-essential travel

Send this page to someone via email

In its Friday meeting, Edmonton’s emergency advisory committee discussed what power the city has to take actions or apply further COVID-19 restrictions and whether it requires a local state of emergency.

READ MORE: Alberta enacts 2nd COVID-19 state of public health emergency. Here’s what it means

At this time, administration is not recommending Edmonton declare another state of local emergency. The province declared a state of public health emergency on Tuesday — the second time it has done so during the pandemic. Calgary has also put its state of local emergency into effect.

Under its current powers, the city can further restrict or shut down only city-run operations and facilities.

“We are doing our best with the powers we have,” Councillor Scott McKeen said. “What we do have power to do, we should do.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

During the meeting, Alberta Justice announced it would delegate more enforcement powers to municipal peace officers in light of the new restrictions banning indoor social gatherings, mandating masks in indoor work places in enhanced-level zones and the 25 per cent capacity restriction on businesses.

“We got word that the provincial government that it will expand peace officer scope to face covering and monitoring public health orders,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“Effective immediately… working with AHS and EPS, our peace officers will work seven days a week to ensure people are observing public health orders.” Tweet This

Iveson said local peace officers will be focusing on the rules surrounding social gatherings, capacity limits and religious settings.

0:44 Hinshaw asks for co-operation and respect amid reports of abuse towards AHS health inspectors Hinshaw asks for co-operation and respect amid reports of abuse towards AHS health inspectors

Edmonton is planning for possible further restrictions from the province.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also take five actions on the city level. They include:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Work with Alberta Health and Edmonton police to activate enforcement teams (using additional powers delegated to municipal peace officers by the province) seven days a week. While an education approach is still preferred, officers should be prepared to issue fines if required.

Close 22 city-operated arenas from Dec. 1-18. (Outdoor rinks can remain with capacity restrictions in place). City seniors centres will also be closed.

Customers coming to Edmonton rec centres will be refused entry if they aren’t wearing a face covering, regardless of exemption status (effective Dec. 1).

Strongly recommend essential travel only. Edmontonians are asked to restrict movement to within their neighbourhood and work route and to avoid travelling across the city unnecessarily.

Holiday events like Candy Cane Lane and Zoominesence will be drive-through only this year.

Justice Minister Kaycee Madu announced Friday the province is temporarily increasing the number of peace officers who can give fines to those who break public health rules. He is extending the authority to 700 more officers.

Madu said authority has been granted to Level 2 Alberta peace officers and Level 1 community peace officers employed by municipalities.

In his presentation, interim city manager Adam Laughlin explained Edmonton’s infection rate per 100,000 rose from 256.6 (on Nov. 12) to 496.4 on Nov. 25. Outbreaks rose from 53 to 70 over the same time period.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stay local as much as possible… to try to reduce the risk of transmission as much as possible,” Laughlin said. Tweet This

After monitoring the face covering bylaw and the new provincial rules, officers found there was 96 per cent and 97 per cent compliance, respectively.

Pandemic shelter accommodations

The committee heard there are 100 temporary pandemic isolation beds available in the system.

Capacity at the Edmonton Convention Centre temporary 24/7 shelter was reduced to 168, with 18 beds set aside for isolation. Cots are spaced two metres apart for outbreak protocol.

As of Friday, there were 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both staff and clients linked to the ECC shelter.

Mat spacing at the Mustard Seed at 99 Street switched from one metre to two metres and has reduced capacity from 100 beds to 80 beds.

The shelter at Commonwealth Stadium has seen fluctuating capacity this week, ranging from 75 to 90 per cent overnight. During the day, it’s seeing between 40 and 60 per cent capacity. It can accommodate up to 110 beds.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hope Mission is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, councilors heard.

Alberta Health Services has asked to work with shelter organizers to come up with a coordinated plan to help confirmed COVID-19 cases and close contacts isolate.