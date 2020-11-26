Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton restaurant struggles amid ever-changing pandemic restrictions

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 9:02 pm
Click to play video 'Edmonton-area restaurant struggles amid constantly changing pandemic restrictions' Edmonton-area restaurant struggles amid constantly changing pandemic restrictions
WATCH: The constant need to adapt, coupled with the threat of a total lockdown, is taking its toll on local businesses. As Chris Chacon reports, the owner of Chartier restaurant in Beaumont is sharing her perspective from an industry fighting for its survival.

The constant need to adapt, coupled with the threat of a total lockdown, is taking its toll on local Edmonton businesses.

One area restaurant owner is sharing her perspective from an industry fighting for its survival.

“I can’t even count the number of times we’ve had to adapt over the last few months,” Sylvia Cheverie Chartier, co-owner of French-Canadian restaurant Chartier.

For the restaurant, the latest round of new restrictions was an update served with a whole lot of headaches.

Read more: Some Edmonton retailers welcome Alberta’s new COVID-19 restrictions

“We are once again pivoting with the restrictions that were announced earlier this week. We had lengthy discussions with our management teams and our entire Chartier family and we’ve made the decision to continue in house dining until the end of this week,” Cheverie said.

Story continues below advertisement

The self-imposed change was made to keep the restaurant’s staff safe from COVID-19, while also trying to balance the new restrictions with the reality of operating a business.

“It’s challenging to have so many things out of your control, but we are reminded why we are doing this on a daily basis,” Cheverie said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Popular trio of Edmonton restaurants in Old Strathcona close due to COVID-19 cases in staff members

Since the start of the pandemic, the restaurant has overcome numerous hurdles, including extensive renovations to make its dining area COVID-friendly.

“Our previous space was kind of an open concept. It was the most anti-COVID(-safe) space that you could imagine: community tables, folks were really close to each other in shared seating.” Cheverie said.

But all those changes don’t matter much with the pause of dine-in service. One more adaptation they hope goes well as the possibility of a government forced closure looms.

“We’ll make decisions as we see the implications of these stricter measures being implemented, so our crystal ball hasn’t been very great since the start of the pandemic but just taking it a couple weeks a time,” Cheverie said.

While the journey has not been easy, Cheverie says she’s optimistic of the future.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through the struggles there’s been a really strong sense of community and banding together to make sure that we get through this,” Cheverie said.

Click to play video 'What the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for Edmonton restaurants' What the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for Edmonton restaurants
What the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for Edmonton restaurants
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusAlbertaEdmontonEdmonton restaurantsBeaumontyegcoronavirus in Albertarestaurants coronavirusChartier RestaurantRestaurant struggles
Flyers
More weekly flyers