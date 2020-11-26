B.C. premier to swear in cabinet following majority election win

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to swear in his new cabinet on Thursday, following his successful big for a majority government last month.

Horgan will follow the largely virtual ceremony, set for 2 p.m., with his first media availability since the province brought in extensive new measures a week ago to combat the second wave of COVID-19, including a requirement that masks be worn in all indoor, public places.

The media availability, set for 3:15 p.m., will be carried live on BC1, here on our website, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The biggest hole the premier needs to fill in cabinet is in the finance department to replace Carole James after was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and retired.

James was one of seven cabinet ministers who did not run in the October election and will need to be replaced as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Adrian Dix is expected to remain in charge of the health ministry and lead the government’s COVID-19 response.

Read more: Premier John Horgan grappling with who will be in his cabinet

The premier is not expected to remove anyone from cabinet, but ministers such as Selina Robinson (housing) and David Eby (attorney-general) may shift to other portfolios.

A number of new MLAs are expected to make their way into cabinet, including former mayors Pam Alexis of Mission and Josie Osborne of Tofino, and former MPs Nathan Cullen and Murray Rankin.