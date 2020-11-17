Guelph reports no new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop to 36

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but the city’s total case count actually fell by one to 499.

The health unit has previously said that the city usually loses cases when they are passed off to another jurisdiction because the patient does not live in Guelph.

There are 36 active cases in Guelph, which is down by eight cases from the previous day. One person is in hospital being treated for the disease.

Another seven cases have been resolved, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 452.

In one week, Guelph has added 27 cases and 31 people have recovered COVID-19.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks at The Elliott Community have ended after both being declared on Nov. 1.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen in separate units and one at the Village of Arbour Trails.

In each outbreak, two staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are nine cases across five Guelph schools, including three each at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School.

The University of Guelph is reporting four cases connected to its campus. The latest two were confirmed on Nov. 15 but the school said the risk is considered low in all of the cases.

After reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, there were three more confirmed in Wellington County on Tuesday. Active cases in the area fell by four to 55.

Another seven have recovered from the disease as resolved cases rose to 147 in the county.

Ontario reported 1,249 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 96,745. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,383 as 12 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 529 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 29 from the previous day), with 127 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 75 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by five).

Meanwhile, 80,430 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 1,135 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

