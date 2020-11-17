Ontario reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,249 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 96,745.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday which saw 1,487 new infections. On Sunday, 1,248 cases were reported and 1,581 on Saturday — a record single-day high.

This is the 12th straight day that daily case counts have been above 1,000.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 569 cases were recorded in Toronto, 256 in Peel Region, 94 in York Region, 69 in Durham Region and 58 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,383 as 12 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 529 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 29 from the previous day), with 127 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 75 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by five). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

More than 26,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

Ontario is reporting 1,249 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 569 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 94 in York Region. There are 1,135 more resolved cases and nearly 26,500 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 17, 2020

There is currently a backlog of 25,435 tests that need results. A total of 5,703,741 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 80,430 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 83 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,135 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,932.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of Monday afternoon.

