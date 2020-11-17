Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 17 2020 5:58pm
02:30

Brampton neighbourhood tops GTA in high COVID-19 positivity rate

Nineteen per cent of people in a northeast Brampton neighbourhood who get tested for COVID-19 test positive,and that is more than any other region in the GTA. Kamil Karamali reports.

