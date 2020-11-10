Guelph reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 40

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total to 472 cases during the pandemic.

Active cases in the city rose by one from the previous day to 40, which includes two people being treated in the hospital.

The city has now seen 421 people recover from the novel coronavirus, which is six more than the previous day’s count.

In one week, Guelph has added 36 new cases and 28 people have recovered from the disease.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, including two at The Elliott Community — one in the retirement home and one in the long-term care home.

In each outbreak, one staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are seven cases across Guelph’s elementary schools including three each at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School.

Another case is being reported at Jean Little Public School.

The University of Guelph is reporting one case connected with its campus but the risk level is considered low.

Wellington County has seen a spike in cases, going from four active cases to 22 in one week. It added one more case on Tuesday after reporting 11 new cases and one additional death on Monday.

Ontario reported 1,388 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, another new single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 86,783.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,260 as 15 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

