Coronavirus: Guelph adds 4 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop to 32

Guelph reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total to 436 cases.

Active cases in the city dropped by eight from the previous day to 32. That includes one person being treated in the hospital.

The city has now seen 393 people recover from the novel coronavirus, which is 12 more than the previous day’s count.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 61 new cases and 54 people have recovered from the virus.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks at The Elliott Community that were declared on Sunday continue. One staff member at the retirement home and another at the long-term care home have tested positive for the virus.

Guelph is reporting two cases in its schools. They are both at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School.

Wellington County confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its active case count to four.

Ontario reported 1,050 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 78,705. It marks a new single-day high for cases in the province.

The death toll in the province increased by 14 and the number of people hospitalized increased by 29 to 328. Meanwhile, 67,244 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 837 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

