Coronavirus: Remembrance Day in Guelph will look different this year

Like so many other events and occasions this year, Remembrance Day in Guelph has a different look and feel as well due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city says the community has to honour veterans and their sacrifices while maintaining physical distancing due to COVID-19.

Unlike past traditions on Nov. 11, there will be no service at the Sleeman Centre and no parade past the Guelph cenotaph at Woolwich and Wyndham streets.

Instead, there will only be a brief ceremony at the cenotaph at 10:40 a.m. There’s also an outdoor service at McCrae House museum on Water Street at 9 a.m.

Both are being hosted by the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and everyone attending a service has to maintain physical distance and wear a mask.

Guelph’s residents are being encouraged to support veterans and their families by giving a donation to the poppy boxes that are scattered throughout the city. Donations can also be made online.

McCrae House is open with extended hours on Remembrance Day and the Guelph Civic Museum is open as well. Timed entry is required and tickets can be booked online.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

