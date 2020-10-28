Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Barrie residents asked to commemorate Remembrance Day at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 5:52 pm
Click to play video 'Remembrance Day and COVID-19' Remembrance Day and COVID-19
With Remembrance Day ceremonies looking a lot different this year, here's what some legions are doing and how you can pay your respects.

Barrie officials are asking residents to commemorate Remembrance Day at home or virtually this year as Ontario continues into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no public ceremony at the Memorial Square cenotaph this year and residents are advised against gathering there on Nov. 11.

Read more: 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total climbs to 1,326

Officials say there are several ways to honour Remembrance Day, including tuning in to an online or televised ceremony, observing two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., wearing a poppy, learning about Nov. 11 and reaching out to a veteran by phone or email to say thank you.

Trending Stories

“The city honours, remembers and commemorates Barrie’s fallen soldiers by featuring pictures of local veterans on flags displayed throughout Meridian Place and around the entire waterfront on Tiffin Street, as well as through the Barrie’s Fallen database on the city’s website,” officials say.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 — Peterborough testing moving indoors at Northcrest Arena; Remembrance Day going virtual

If residents want to lay a wreath at the Memorial Square cenotaph, they are asked to place their order with the Barrie Legion by Nov. 4 or to drop off a wreath at Legion Hall between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 or before 9 a.m. on Nov. 11.

On Remembrance Day, veterans can also ride Barrie Transit free of charge with one companion by showing anything that identifies their status as a veteran.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaRemembrance DayBarrie newsBarrie Remembrance Day
Flyers
More weekly flyers