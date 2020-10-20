Guelph reports 3 new coronavirus cases, 25 cases now active

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported three cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 375.

In two weeks, the Royal City has added 45 cases, while 47 have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 339 resolved cases, which is five more from Monday. The death toll has remained at 11 since June.

There are 25 active cases in Guelph, which is an increase by one from Monday but no one is being treated in the hospital.

As of Tuesday, no one in Wellington County had COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 821 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 65,896. The death toll in the province has risen to 3,053 as three more deaths were reported.

2:28 Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’ Coronavirus: Ontario officials recommend not celebrating Halloween in the ‘normal door-to-door way’

Ontario has 274 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up by 22 from Monday. Meanwhile, 56,606 Ontarians have recovered, which is an increase of 628 from Monday.

Story continues below advertisement