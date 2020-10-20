Menu

Education

83 students, 10 teachers from Guelph school forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 11:49 am
Click to play video 'Ontario government revises school, child care centre screening guidelines' Ontario government revises school, child care centre screening guidelines
The province has changed the COVID-19 symptoms screening guidelines for schools and childcare centres.

Guelph’s public health unit says 83 students and 10 teachers at Holy Trinity Catholic School have been told to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

Four individuals at the school on Grange Road have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however an outbreak has not been declared and the building remains open.

Read more: Guelph public school board students can switch between in-person, remote learning

A spokesperson for public health said no outbreak was declared because none of the cases are linked to exposures that have occurred inside the school setting.

“At this point, there is no indication of spread within the school,” Danny Williamson said.

In a letter home to parents, Holy Trinity said the building is safe as custodial staff completed cleaning and disinfecting of the school.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor defends messaging, says not a lot of transmission in schools' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor defends messaging, says not a lot of transmission in schools
Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor defends messaging, says not a lot of transmission in schools

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak continues at Waverley Drive Public School, where one student and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education amid COVID-19 pandemic

Six other schools in Guelph are reporting a COVID-19 case, but all schools remain open.

The University of Guelph is reporting two active cases connected to its campus, but in both, the risk is considered low.

