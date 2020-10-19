Menu

Comments

Health

4 cases of coronavirus confirmed at Guelph elementary school

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 3:07 pm
Guelph’s Catholic school board says four cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed at one elementary school.

The cases were reported at Holy Trinity Catholic School on Grange Road on Monday.

Read more: Universities say cancelled exams in Ontario high schools won’t hamper post secondary plans

Four classrooms have been closed but the school remains open, according to a page on the Wellington Catholic District School Board’s website.

Global News has reached out to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to ask if COVID-19 outbreak has been declared and how many students are affected.

Guelph’s public school board has seven schools listed with an active case of the novel coronavirus with the latest case coming from Kortright Hills Public School.

A COVID-19 outbreak continues at Waverley Drive Public School where one student and two staff members tested positive. An outbreak is declared when two more cases are linked.

Trending Stories

All of the schools remain open.

The University of Guelph has three active cases connected to its campus, with the latest being confirmed on Friday. The risk level in all three cases is considered low.

Read more: How to help your kids get through a COVID-19 test

Guelph reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 372.

There are 24 active cases in Guelph, which is an increase by one from Friday when the numbers were last reported. No one is being treated in the hospital.

CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19Holy Trinity Catholic School GuelphHoly trinity school Guelph coronavirusHoly Trinity school Guelph covid-19
