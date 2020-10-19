4 cases of coronavirus confirmed at Guelph elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s Catholic school board says four cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed at one elementary school.

The cases were reported at Holy Trinity Catholic School on Grange Road on Monday.

Four classrooms have been closed but the school remains open, according to a page on the Wellington Catholic District School Board’s website.

Global News has reached out to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to ask if COVID-19 outbreak has been declared and how many students are affected.

Guelph’s public school board has seven schools listed with an active case of the novel coronavirus with the latest case coming from Kortright Hills Public School.

A COVID-19 outbreak continues at Waverley Drive Public School where one student and two staff members tested positive. An outbreak is declared when two more cases are linked.

All of the schools remain open.

Coronavirus: Ford says steps taken for safe Halloween will determine what upcoming holiday season looks like

The University of Guelph has three active cases connected to its campus, with the latest being confirmed on Friday. The risk level in all three cases is considered low.

Guelph reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the city’s total to 372.

There are 24 active cases in Guelph, which is an increase by one from Friday when the numbers were last reported. No one is being treated in the hospital.

