Crime

Peterborough man charged with emailing bomb threats across Ontario and Vancouver

By Greg Davis Global News
A Peterborough man is accused of sending bomb threats via email to schools and libraries across Ontario and Vancovuer.
A Peterborough man is accused of sending bomb threats via email to schools and libraries across Ontario and Vancovuer. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man has been charged in a nation-wide investigation into bomb threats sent via emails this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, between Monday and Tuesday, the man allegedly sent bomb threats via emails to a number of libraries, schools and hotels across Ontario and in Vancouver.

Peterborough police say they began the investigation after they learned that the messages were being sent from an address in the city.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after 911 caller claims bomb at police station

On Tuesday night, investigators executed a search warrant on a Rubidge Street residence which led to the arrest of a suspect.

Joshua Kimble, 40, of Rubidge Street, was arrested and charged with:

  • Eight counts of conveying a false message
  • Eight counts of public mischief
  • Two counts of uttering threats to cause death and or bodily harm

He was held in custody and attended court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody and will reappear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Kimble has previous arrests in connection with making bomb threats, including at several Peterborough businesses and at Pearson International Airport in Toronto in 2018.

