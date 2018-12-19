Lindsay man accused of making bomb threat against Pearson Airport
A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested Sunday following an investigation into bomb threats made against Toronto’s Pearson International Airport during the weekend.
Peel Regional Police said several calls to the airport’s main line on Saturday evening indicated bombs were placed around the area.
But police say nothing was discovered.
On Sunday, police charged Joshua Kimble, 38, of Lindsay, with conveying a false message and breach of probation.
He was scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday.
In early February, Kimble was arrested for allegedly making bomb threats against several Peterborough businesses in late January. At the time he was listed as a resident of Coboconk, about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.
