Crime

Peterborough man arrested after 911 caller claims bomb at police station

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 12:32 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man who allegedly called 911 to claim there was a bomb at the police station on Water Street.
File

A Peterborough man has been arrested following a prank call to 911 claiming a bomb threat.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, while officers were investigating an incident, they were requiring to speak with a resident in a Charlotte Street apartment to ensure their safety.

Read more: Man charged after dozens of fake 911 calls lead to big hit to city coffers, say Winnipeg police

During this time, it’s alleged another occupant in the same apartment called 911 and advised that there was a bomb at the Peterborough Police Station.

Police determined the call was fraudulent and arrested one individual.

Morell Graham, 53, of Charlotte Street, was arrested and charged with public mischief.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17, police stated Monday.

Click to play video 'Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region' Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region
Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region
