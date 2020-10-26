Peterborough man arrested after 911 caller claims bomb at police station

A Peterborough man has been arrested following a prank call to 911 claiming a bomb threat.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, while officers were investigating an incident, they were requiring to speak with a resident in a Charlotte Street apartment to ensure their safety.
During this time, it’s alleged another occupant in the same apartment called 911 and advised that there was a bomb at the Peterborough Police Station.
Police determined the call was fraudulent and arrested one individual.
Morell Graham, 53, of Charlotte Street, was arrested and charged with public mischief.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17, police stated Monday.
