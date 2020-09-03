Menu

Crime

Man charged after dozens of fake 911 calls lead to big hit to city coffers, say Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police have arrested a man they say is responsible for 47 fake calls to 911 dating back to 2018.
Winnipeg police have arrested a man they say is responsible for 47 fake calls to 911 dating back to 2018.

A man has been arrested who police say is responsible for years of phony 911 calls that have led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses for the city.

Police say 911 operators received 47 calls between December 2018 and August 2020 from the same caller reporting fictitious emergencies. As a result, police say multiple emergency resources were dispatched to investigate the reports, all of which turned out to be false alarms.

Read more: When NOT to call 911 — Winnipeg police release funny video about nuisance calls

The calls resulted in financial losses to the city of several hundred thousand dollars, police say.

An investigation into the calls by members of the major crimes unit led to an arrest Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg 911 operators contend with callers confused about Amber Alert

Harley David Lee Harding, 25, is charged with public mischief and indecent communications.

Harding has been detained in custody.

911 aims to get right resource at right time to right patient
911 aims to get right resource at right time to right patient
