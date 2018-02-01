Man charged with making bomb threats to Peterborough businesses; police apologize for wrongful first arrest

A man from Coboconk has been charged after several Peterborough businesses received bomb threats last week.

Peterborough Police say they investigated three threats to businesses between Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.

Police stated they had identified a suspect after the initial call on Jan. 22. An arrest was made and a Peterborough man was charged.

However, police said additional threats were received.

With assistance from the Kawartha Lakes OPP, the calls were traced to Cobconk, about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay, where a new suspect was identified.

On Jan. 26, a warrant was issued and three days later a suspect was arrested.

Joshua Kimble, 37, of Coboconk, has been charged with three counts of public mischief and breach of conditional sentence.

Police say the charges against the first suspect — Robert Condon, 62, of Peterborough — were withdrawn on Tuesday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or embarrassment this has caused to Mr. Condon,” said Lauren Gilchrist, communications coordinator.