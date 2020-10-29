StatsCan: Crime Severity Index report ranks Lethbridge at No. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge census metropolitan area (CMA) has taken the top spot on Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index.

The index tracks changes in the severity of police-reported crime from year to year.

It takes into account not only the change in volume of a particular crime, but also the relative seriousness of that crime in comparison to other crimes.

The Lethbridge CMA includes the city and surrounding areas to north of Barons, east past Nobleford, west past Coaldale and south towards the border.

The data shows the Lethbridge area has the highest overall CSI at 141.8, The next closest index is Winnipeg at 131.7, followed by Regina at 130.

As for violent crime, Lethbridge is in the top 10 metropolitan areas, coming in seventh with an index of 102.7.

The city with the highest violent crime index is Winnipeg at 174.0.

Non-violent crime CSI also has Lethbridge ranked No. 1, with an index of 155.5. Regina has an index of 128.7

The report also highlights crime rates, with the Lethbridge CMA ranked as having the highest crime rates in every major category in Canada.

Global News reached out to the Lethbridge Police Service and the City of Lethbridge for comment.

“The City of Lethbridge has received the 2019 Crime Severity Index report from Statistics Canada,” the city said in a statement. “Community safety is our No. 1 priority and this is one of many pieces of data we use to monitor and measure that.

“We are in the process of reviewing the report further, along with Lethbridge Police Service, to get a clearer understanding of these results and what it means for our city.”

City officials said they expect to further address the report publicly on Friday.

The LPS said it was unable to provide comment on Thursday.

