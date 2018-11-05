Lethbridge moving up list of Canada’s most dangerous places: Maclean’s magazine

It hasn’t been an overnight change, but Lethbridge is moving up the list of most dangerous places in Canada, according to Maclean’s magazine.

The publication has released its annual report. The most recent numbers are from 2017 and the data comes from Statistics Canada.

Maclean’s says when looking at five-year changes with regard to the crime severity index, Lethbridge’s rising numbers see it land in third place out of 237 municipalities across the country.

Claire Brownell, associate editor of reports and rankings at Maclean’s, said there were a number of contributing factors that saw Lethbridge move up the ranks.

“The biggest one would be trafficking in drugs, other than cocaine and marijuana,” she said. “So that would include opioids, crystal meth — those drugs we keep hearing about.

“There was a 225 per cent increase in trafficking of those types of drugs over five years.”

Brownell said other factors were firearms offences — which doubled — and break-and-enter incidents, which saw an 87 per cent increase.

Lethbridge also saw a major spike in fraud incidents.

“You also saw a nearly 200 per cent increase in fraud over those five years,” Brownell said. “[Lethbridge has] the sixth-highest rate of frauds in the country now.”

As for overall crime, Lethbridge sits at No. 19 on Maclean’s rankings, North Battleford, Sask., is ranked No. 1.

For violent crimes, Lethbridge is ranked 39th. Thompson, Man., topped the rankings in that category.

Across the country, the crime severity index rose for the third consecutive year. That comes after 11 years of declines.