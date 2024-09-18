Romantic partner arrested, charged with murder in Aylissa Rovere homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and is charged with murder in the death of his intimate partner, who went missing near Stony Plain and was found dead in the surrounding countryside west of Edmonton.

Aylissa Rovere, 32, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 6, north of Stony Plain in Parkland County, near Elbow and Dawn Valley drives.

Police said she was known to frequent both Edmonton and Parkland County, but could not say where she lived.

A week later, both the Edmonton Police Service and RCMP sent out a news release about her being missing.

Police asked people who lived in the Dawn Valley subdivision to check their security or dash camera records for any foot or vehicle traffic recorded between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 6 a.m. the following day.

Through the course of the investigation, Edmonton police said officers began to suspect Rovere had met with foul play so the EPS homicide section took the lead in the investigation.

Over the weekend, a property in Parkland County was searched and human remains were found.

An autopsy was done on Monday and the medical examiner confirmed the body was Aylissa Rovere and she was the victim of a homicide. The cause of her death is not being released at this time for investigative reasons, police said.

Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34, was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. He was at large and believed to be using a stolen pickup truck.

The two were in an intimate relationship, Edmonton police said.

Edmonton police said on Tuesday night, he was arrested by RCMP.

Boucher-Gionet is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in Rovere’s death. No details on his first court date has yet to be released.

Police have not said where Boucher-Gionet is from.

The stolen truck has also since been recovered.

Police said the EPS homicide section continues to investigate. A friend has set up a GoFundMe to help cover Rovere’s funeral costs and to support her children.