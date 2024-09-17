Menu

Crime

Alberta woman found dead in Parkland County, partner wanted for murder

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 6:34 pm
2 min read
Undated photo of homicide victim Aylissa Rovere, 32, and suspect Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34. View image in full screen
Undated photo of homicide victim Aylissa Rovere, 32, and suspect Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34. Edmonton Police Service
A man is wanted by police for murder after his romantic partner went missing and was found dead west of Edmonton.

Aylissa Rovere, 32, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 6, north of Stony Plain in Parkland County, near Elbow Drive and Dawn Valley Drive.

Police said she was known to frequent both Edmonton and Parkland County, but could not say where she lived.

Homicide victim Aylissa Rovere, 32. View image in full screen
Homicide victim Aylissa Rovere, 32. Edmonton Police Service

A week later, both the Edmonton Police Service and RCMP sent out a news release about her being missing.

Police asked people who lived in the Dawn Valley subdivision to check their security or dash camera records for any foot or vehicle traffic recorded between 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 6 a.m. the following day.

Through the course of the investigation, Edmonton police said officers began to suspect Rovere had met with foul play so the EPS homicide section took the lead in the investigation.

Over the weekend, a property in Parkland County was searched and human remains were found.

An autopsy was done on Monday and the medical examiner confirmed the body was Aylissa Rovere and she was the victim of a homicide. The cause of her death is not being released at this time for investigative reasons, police said.

Collin Boucher-Gionet, 34 is now wanted for second-degree murder and indignity to a body in relation to Rovere’s death.

The two were in an intimate relationship, Edmonton police said.

Police were not able to say where Boucher-Gionet is from and said his current whereabouts are unknown, but added he is believed to be in Edmonton.

He is believed to be in possession of a stolen white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Alberta licence plate CPH 7793.

The truck features a quad cab, tinted rear window, tonneau cover and a white bumper.

  • Surveillance image of suspect vehicle: a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone who has seen Boucher-Gionet or the stolen vehicle is asked not to approach the accused, but to contact police immediately by calling 911.

 Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

