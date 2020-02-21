Statistics Canada numbers indicate Lethbridge is one of the most youthful cities in the country

Send this page to someone via email

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that Lethbridge is a more youthful city than some might think.

The data on the Lethbridge region — made up of the city and the county — shows the average age of a resident in 2018 was 38.6 years.

“There’s no question we are still a retirement community, there is a strong population of a very robust seniors community — which is fantastic,” said Trevor Lewington, the CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge. “However, we also know that proportionally, we also have a very young demographic… [in part, thanks to] our two world-class post-secondary institutions, of course.

“Lethbridge, actually, we are fourth in Canada in terms of the number of people in that 20 to 24 category — so Lethbridge ranks quite highly on a youthful demographic.” Tweet This

Lethbridge College is one of the post-secondary institutions that sees a lot of that demographic come through its doors, from around the province and even the country.

“We have a lot of grads that come here and they take their education and then they end up staying in the community,” said Stephanie Savage, the alumni engagement co-ordinator for the college.

“About 80 per cent of our students that come through our programs end up staying in the Lethbridge region.”

According to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, there are 81,699 people living in the Lethbridge region between the ages of 15 and 64.

“Our economy is so diverse, so students can come to the university or the college, and the industry that we have here supports a lot of the programs that get offered at both,” said Savage.

“I think the benefit is that we work so closely with industry, students leave the college or university with predetermined relationships within the community and within the industry.”

Lewington said one industry in particular is driving the changing workforce in Lethbridge.

“There is such a growing tech sector in Lethbridge,” he said.

