Canada

Double-digit number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 3:26 pm
WATCH: Transport companies advise early online holiday shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo Public Health reported 14 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday bringing the total number of cases in the region to 2,114.

Over the past week, the daily average of new cases has risen slightly to 11.43.

Read more: Ontario reports 934 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

There were also 19 people who were cleared of COVID-19, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,906.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area since August, leaving the death toll at 120.

Could at-home COVID-19 rapid tests help contain the second wave?

The region is down to 91 active COVID-19 cases including nine people who are in hospital. Three more people were reported in hospital since Wednesday.

There was a new outbreak announced at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary School after a teacher and two students tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is one of six current outbreaks in the area with the other five including one each from a nursing home, the energy and utilities sector, an event at a place of worship, a before-and-after school program connected to the Waterloo Region District School Board and a manufacturing or industrial workplace.

Read more: Health Canada expands recall of Daily Shield hand sanitizer, manufacturer’s licence suspended

Across the province, 934 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the provincial total to 73,819.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 420 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region, 95 in York Region, 58 in Ottawa, 35 in Halton Region and 28 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,118 as ten more deaths were reported.

Coronavirus: Postal code ‘really matters’ when it comes to public health, Tam says
