Health

Health Canada expands recall of Daily Shield hand sanitizer, manufacturer’s licence suspended

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2020 9:39 am
After Health Canada added more hand sanitizers to its recall list, Melanie Zettler visited a local Toronto distillery to find out why they are on the authorized list – plus – what makes hand sanitizer problematic in Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Health Canada has issued an expanded recall notice for a brand of hand sanitizer sold at Dollarama and other locations.

The agency says Daily Shield-branded products are being pulled off store shelves across the country.

Read more: Health Canada adds 5 hand sanitizers to recall list, cites potential health risk

Health Canada says the products, manufactured by Mississauga, Ont.-based Bio Life Sciences Corp., were found to contain methanol, an unauthorized ingredient that can cause severe health issues.

Trending Stories

Testing also revealed that the product’s ethanol content is not high enough to be effective in killing germs.

Read more: Health Canada recalls counterfeit hand sanitizer found at Dollarama in Ontario

Health Canada says it also discovered a number of code violations at Bio Life and has suspended its product licences.

The Daily Shield brand was at the centre of an earlier recall notice that described one product as a “counterfeit,” but Health Canada says that’s no longer the case.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
