22 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total climbs to 1,326

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 22 new coronavirus cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,326, including 49 deaths.

Six of the new cases are in Bradford, Ont., while five are in Barrie and three are in New Tecumseth.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired. Two new cases are a result of an institutional outbreak, while one is a result of a workplace outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Sunday, there have been 95 new coronavirus cases reported in the region. The health unit confirmed 111 new cases the previous week — the highest number of new cases reported in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

There have also been more than 400 new cases reported in October, which is more than double what was reported in September.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of all the region’s 1,326 COVID-19 cases, 84 per cent — or 1,111 — have recovered, while six people remain in hospital.

One-in-seven new cases reported in October so far have been associated with local institutional outbreaks. There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at one long-term care facility, one retirement home, one congregate setting and three workplaces.

There have been 37 total coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 18 long-term care facilities, 10 workplaces, six retirement homes and three congregate settings.

According to the province of Ontario, nine schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected schools are listed as the following:

Barrie North Collegiate Institute (one case)

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

Bradford District High School (one case)

Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte (one case)

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil (one case)

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School (four cases)

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth (one case)

St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School in Bradford (one case)

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 834 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 72,885, including 3,108 deaths.