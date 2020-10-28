Ontario reports 834 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 834 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 72,885.

Wednesday’s case count is a slight increase from Tuesday’s which saw 827 cases but lower than Monday’s at 851. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 7,474.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 299 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 121 in York Region, 76 in Ottawa and 26 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,108 as five more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 30,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October.

However, there is currently a backlog of 33,906 tests that need results. A total of 4,991,378 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 834 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 299 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel, 121 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa. There are 773 more resolved cases and over 30,000 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 28, 2020

The per cent positivity for processed tests and positive cases in Wednesday’s report was 2.8 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

35,010 people are male — an increase of 424 cases.

37,438 people are female — an increase of 410 cases.

7,453 people are 19 and under — an increase of 125 cases.

26,355 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 313 cases.

20,762 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 230 cases.

10,992 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 121 cases.

7,304 people are 80 and over — an increase of 42 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 62,303 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 773 from the previous day.

Ontario has 312 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (unchanged from the previous day), with 71 patients in an intensive care unit (down by four) and 51 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one). All hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the last several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of Tuesday afternoon.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement