GoodLife Fitness urges members to write Ontario MPPs in bid to reopen facilities

GoodLife Fitness is facing online backlash after sending an e-mail blast encouraging members to write letters to Ontario MPPs asking them to reopen closed clubs. In COVID-19 hotspots like Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions, gyms have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic for the second time as part of modified stage 2 restrictions. The campaign, driven by the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, is receiving mixed reactions. Caryn Lieberman reports.