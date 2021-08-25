Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 25 2021 6:07pm
01:43

Peel Region’s top doctor pushes Ontario to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport

In the absence of a provincewide vaccine passport system, the medical officer of health for Peel Region is considering implementing a system of his own. Caryn Lieberman has more.

