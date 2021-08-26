COVID-19 vaccine policy to be implemented for City of Mississauga workers

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Mississauga says it will require all employees and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said employees will be asked to disclose their vaccination status beginning Sept. 15 to 23. She said after that anyone not vaccinated or who does not disclose their status will be asked to participate in an education session.

Employees will then have until Oct. 31 to provide proof of vaccination.

“We’re hopeful that after the education session there will be more uptake on the vaccine,” Bonnie continued. “Following that, to come to work on Nov. 1, you will be asked to provide a negative test and there will be regular testing.”

Staff with valid claims for accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be accommodated, city officials said.

Crombie said some examples of exemptions include medical or religious reasons that will be evaluated on case-by-case basis.

The city, which employs 7,000 workers, joins other municipalities such as the City of Toronto, and other organizations and business that have come out with a similar policy.

“As an employer and the operator of many front line services, the City of Mississauga has a duty to ensure we create a safe working environment,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said. “A vaccination policy will help us to do this and will align Mississauga with the many other public and private sector organizations that are moving in the same direction.”

Officials said the full policy will be finalized in the coming weeks.