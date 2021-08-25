SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Peel Region exploring local options in the absence of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'All recent COVID-19 hospitalizations in Peel Region amid those not fully immunized, top doctor says' All recent COVID-19 hospitalizations in Peel Region amid those not fully immunized, top doctor says
WATCH ABOVE: During a COVID-19 health update Wednesday, Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said 100 per cent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 were not fully immunized over a nearly six-week period – Jul 28, 2021

The top doctor in a COVID-19 hot spot says he’s looking into what could be done locally to create a vaccine certificate program if the Ontario government doesn’t implement one.

Peel Region’s Dr. Lawrence Loh says he’s reiterating a call for the province to bring in a vaccine certificate program, which could limit access to certain non-essential activities to those who are fully immunized.

He says Peel’s public health unit is “actively exploring” with other health units what could be done locally on a vaccine certificate system in the absence of a provincial one.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario won’t reach COVID-19 herd immunity until vaccines given to children under 12, report finds

Loh says in the short term, vaccine certificates can help to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and limit risk for those who are unvaccinated in settings where precautions can’t be consistently maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford has so far refused to bring in a provincewide vaccine certificate system.

There have been recent calls from a number of associations, unions and advocacy groups to implement a provincewide vaccine certification system, particularly in light of the highly contagious Delta variant that’s driving a fourth wave of infections.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagcovid vaccines tagcovid cases tagcovid ontario tagPeel Public Health tagcovid vaccine passports tagCOVID Peel Region tagCOVID vaccine certificates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers