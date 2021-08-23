Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 23 2021 6:04pm
02:36

Toronto restaurant owner says she’s being targeted by anti-COVID vaccine protesters

A Toronto restaurant owner says she’s been targeted by anti-vaccine anti mask protesters after expressing support for COVID-19 vaccine passports. Caryn Lieberman reports.

