Global News at Noon Toronto August 25 2021 12:23pm 01:57 Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members All sworn-in officers and civilian members must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 13th but the plan is getting pushback from the Toronto Police Association. Marianne Dimain reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8139880/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8139880/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?