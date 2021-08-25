Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
August 25 2021 12:23pm
01:57

Toronto Police Service mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all members

All sworn-in officers and civilian members must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 13th but the plan is getting pushback from the Toronto Police Association. Marianne Dimain reports.

