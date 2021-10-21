Toronto Police officers, staff not vaccinated by Nov. 30 to be placed on ‘indefinite unpaid absence’

Toronto Police Service(TPS) has updated its COVID-19 vaccine policy that any member, in uniform or as a civilian, who is not fully vaccinated or does not disclose their vaccination status by Nov. 30 will be placed on an “indefinite unpaid absence.”

The force said 90 per cent of staff have disclosed their status so far. Of that, 94 per cent are fully vaccinated and 97 per cent have one dose.

Toronto police said effective Nov. 30 those who cannot prove they are fully immunized against COVID-19 “will have rendered themselves unable to perform their duties.”

“These members will be placed on an indefinite unpaid absence and will not be permitted to enter TPS buildings or facilities,” the force said in a statement released Thursday. “If and when the member is fully vaccinated and discloses their updated vaccination status, they will be able to return to work.”

In addition, effective immediately, the force said members who have not complied with the mandatory vaccine policy will be ineligible for a promotion to a supervisor or management position.

In their statement the service said the vaccine requirements align with the force’s board policy, the City of Toronto, other police forces and other public and private sector workplaces.

In late August, TPS said it would require its members, sworn-in officers or civilian staff, to provide proof of vaccination.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 protects the health and safety of each of our members, our workplaces and the public we serve,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said.