COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday that people who are choosing to stay unvaccinated against COVID-19 are playing “roulette” with the Delta variant, stressing that if the public wants to get back to normal, the province has to build the highest protection possible with vaccines. He said as a result, instead of having pandemic waves they would instead see small outbreaks they can “learn to live with” and in turn allow public health to “pull away” some of the measures in place.