30 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 30 more COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,725, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,273, including 74 cases that are active.

Nine of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while six are in Barrie, five are in Innisfil and four are in Bradford.

The rest are in Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Penetanguishene and Springwater.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, four are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 23 are unimmunized.

Meanwhile, 71.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,725 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,296 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 678 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 561,975, including 9,472 deaths.