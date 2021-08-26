SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

30 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Peel Region’s top doctor pushes Ontario to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport' Peel Region’s top doctor pushes Ontario to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport
In the absence of a provincewide vaccine passport system, the medical officer of health for Peel Region is considering implementing a system of his own. Caryn Lieberman has more.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 30 more COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,725, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,273, including 74 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario won’t reach COVID-19 herd immunity until vaccines given to children under 12, report finds

Nine of the new cases are in New Tecumseth, while six are in Barrie, five are in Innisfil and four are in Bradford.

The rest are in Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Penetanguishene and Springwater.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, four are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 23 are unimmunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 678 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Meanwhile, 71.3 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,725 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,296 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 678 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 561,975, including 9,472 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Third doses encouraged for specific groups in Ontario' Third doses encouraged for specific groups in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers