Ontario’s top doctor says doubling time for COVID-19 cases now at 22 days

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday that the doubling time for COVID-19 cases is now at 22 days, meaning the number of daily cases could double in that amount of time. He again pushed for people to get vaccinated, saying the fourth wave was being fuelled by the unvaccinated, adding evidence shows individuals who are unvaccinated are eight times more likely to be cases than those who are vaccinated and those without a vaccine are 29 times more likely to be in hospital and 48 times more likely in ICU.