SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Ontario Hospital Association reiterates need for vaccines as hospitalizations rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says doubling time for COVID-19 cases now at 22 days' Ontario’s top doctor says doubling time for COVID-19 cases now at 22 days
WATCH NOW: Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday that the doubling time for COVID-19 cases is now at 22 days, meaning the number of daily cases could double in that amount of time.

The Ontario Hospital Association is renewing its calls for broader COVID-19 vaccination as hospitalizations and intensive care admissions due to the virus rise.

The number of people in intensive care as a result of COVID-19 has surpassed 150, a level at which the province last year said it would have to start cutting back on surgeries.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, said the province currently has the capacity to care for those in intensive care, but will closely monitor what he considers a “key marker” of the pandemic situation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

In a statement issued today, the head of the Ontario Hospital Association says increasing the vaccination rate will help reduce the burden on hospitals and minimize any further disruption to non-COVID services.

Story continues below advertisement

President and CEO Anthony Dale notes more than 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and more than 80 per cent of those hospitalized but not in an ICU are not fully vaccinated with two doses.

He notes uptake of vaccinations has also “slowed significantly” recently even as case counts increase.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagcovid-19 vaccines tagOntario COVID tagOntario Hospitals tagcovid cases tagcovid ontario tagOntario Vaccines tagOntario Hospital Association tagOntario Hospitalizations tagOntario intensive case units tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers