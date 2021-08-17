Ontario to mandate COVID-19 vaccine policies in high-risk settings

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday that the province will mandate COVID-19 vaccine policies in high-risk settings such as hospitals, ambulance services and home and community service providers by Sept. 7. Employees in these sectors will be required to provide proof of vaccination, a documented reason for not being inoculated or continuing COVID-19 testing. Moore said Ontario is also working on a vaccination policy for publicly funded school board employees and staff at licensed childcare settings.