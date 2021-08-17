Waterloo Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number in 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported just 10 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the lowest total number of new COVID-19 cases announced since the first day of the month.

This lifts the total number of cases recorded in the region to 18,686 while the rolling seven-day average number of new cases falls to 18.1.

The agency has also reported a COVID-19-related death for the first time in five days. This pushed the death toll up to 287, including five victims in August.

“The individual was a male in his 60s,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated. “I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

Waterloo Public Health also reported that another 10 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 18,257.

The area is back down to 137 active COVID-19 cases, including 16 people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, with 10 of those patients needing intensive care.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force reports there have now been 801,963 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in the area, which is 1,802 more than it reported 24 hours earlier.

A total of 386,097 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 1,353 more than was announced on Monday.

This means that 65.56 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 76.13 per cent when you only include those over the age of 11 who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Furthermore, 72.63 per cent of area residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a number that climbs to 84.35 per cent when discounting those who are not eligible to be vaccinated.