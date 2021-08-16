Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 16 2021 6:37pm
01:43

Ontario set to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health-care workers, educators

There could be news on a vaccine mandate for high-risk settings in Ontario as soon as Tuesday. Kamil Karamali reports.

