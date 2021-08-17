SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Mandatory COVID vaccine policy to be implemented at Lakehead University

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario considering mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health-care workers, educators' Ontario considering mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health-care workers, educators
There could be news on a vaccine mandate for high-risk settings in Ontario as soon as Tuesday. Kamil Karamali reports.

Lakehead University will be implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for students and staff on campus and at school properties.

The university said everyone must have a first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 7 and be fully immunized no later than Oct. 7.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines made mandatory for all Georgian College students, staff

“The policy, which is currently being developed and will be shared with our university community upon completion, will address details of its implementation, including guidelines that will apply to any visitors to our campuses and properties,” Moira McPherson, Lakehead’s president and vice-chancellor, said in statement.

Trending Stories

“This policy will enhance existing measures we have taken in recent weeks as we prepare to return to our campuses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Brock University requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus

The mandatory vaccination of all students and staff follows the university’s July announcement of mandatory immunizations for all students living in campus residences. Last week, the university also mandated vaccinations for all its student athletes.

McPherson said the university will continue to remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of its community and will take additional measures if conditions change in the semesters ahead.

