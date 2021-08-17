Mandatory COVID vaccine policy to be implemented at Lakehead University

Send this page to someone via email

Lakehead University will be implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for students and staff on campus and at school properties.

The university said everyone must have a first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 7 and be fully immunized no later than Oct. 7.

“The policy, which is currently being developed and will be shared with our university community upon completion, will address details of its implementation, including guidelines that will apply to any visitors to our campuses and properties,” Moira McPherson, Lakehead’s president and vice-chancellor, said in statement.

“This policy will enhance existing measures we have taken in recent weeks as we prepare to return to our campuses.

The mandatory vaccination of all students and staff follows the university’s July announcement of mandatory immunizations for all students living in campus residences. Last week, the university also mandated vaccinations for all its student athletes.

McPherson said the university will continue to remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of its community and will take additional measures if conditions change in the semesters ahead.