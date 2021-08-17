Ontario reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 348 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking a five-day trend that saw daily case counts above 500. The provincial case total now stands at 556,435.

Of the 348 new cases recorded, the data showed 203 were unvaccinated people, 49 were partially vaccinated people, 79 were full vaccinated people and 17 were unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 85 cases were recorded in Toronto, 45 in Peel Region, 41 in Windsor-Essex, 34 in Hamilton and 32 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,428 as 10 deaths were recorded. However, the ministry of health said six of the deaths occurred more than two months ago due to a data cleanup.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, 40,626 vaccines (11,267 for a first shot and 29,359 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.6 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 73.7 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 81.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, 543,077 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 280 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,930 — up from the previous day when it was at 3,872, and is up from Aug. 10 when it was at 2,494. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 473 which is up from yesterday at 469, and is up from last week when it was 306. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 150.

The government said 17,408 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 10,829 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity for Tuesday hit 2.6 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 1.7 per cent.

Ontario reported 163 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 55 from the previous day) with 127 patients in intensive care units (up by eight) and 98patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by six).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting.

They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

The most recent data on Tuesday showed for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 61 were unvaccinated, 7 were partially vaccinated and 14 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 3 were fully vaccinated while 49 were unvaccinated and 5 were partially vaccinated.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,694 variant cases, which is up by 2 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,183 variant cases, which is up by 5 since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 6,539 variant cases, which is up by 294 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

277,407 people are male — an increase of 186 cases.

275,339 people are female — an increase of 173 cases.

14,941 people are under the age of 4 — an increase of 10 cases.

26,255 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 27 cases.

49,270 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 31 cases.

209,119 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 179 cases.

158,024 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 71 cases.

73,412 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 22 cases.

25,288 people are 80 and over — an increase of 8 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 5

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 90 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 617 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,046 (+6)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,669 (+2)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,793 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 2 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1 active case among long-term care residents and 5 active cases among staff — down by three and unchanged, respectively, in the last day.

