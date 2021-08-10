Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 10 2021 6:13pm
02:42

COVID-19: TDSB offers a look at new HEPA filters

With just a few weeks to go before students head back to school, Canada’s largest school board is showing just how it plans to keep kids safe. As Caryn Lieberman reports, ventilation is the focus to help curb the spread of COVID-19 indoors.

