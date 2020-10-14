What Regina mayoral candidates have planned for Ring Road rail lines

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s mayoral candidates are on different tracks when it comes to the city’s rail lines and Ring Road crossings.

On Wednesday, incumbent Michael Fougere announced that if re-elected, he will move forward with removing train tracks on Ring Road between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street.

“I’ve committed to speeding this project up and to get it done,” Fougere said, adding that 63,000 people use the city’s Ring Road each day.

“That’s 63,000 people who are frustrated. Angry about the delays in stopping and getting where they need to go.”

The crossings have long plagued Regina drivers, with frequent wait times of 15 to 20 minutes along a stretch of freeway with a 100 km/h speed limit. It’s not clear where the lines would be relocated to, if not crossing Ring Road.

Fougere said Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific (CP) railways – which have lines in the proposed relocation areas – have agreed to move forward with the project, which began in 2018.

The incumbent added that the project, which is in its $2-million preliminary design phase, had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s definitely safety concerns. Again, people are frustrated waiting for this – they go through the ditch and turn the other way,” he said.

“There’s been some accidents at the rail crossing, two or three, that have been very concerning.”

Fougere added the trains seem to be there at the most “inconvenient times,” as drivers head to and from work.

Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways are implicated in the project. The companies partnered with the city on a feasibility study in 2018.

A semi-truck crashed into train at the Winnipeg rail crossing on Ring Road on Jan. 30, 2018. Sarah Komadina/ Global News

He said once the designs are complete “sometime next year,” construction can begin.

Costs are also contingent on the preferred design, which Fougere estimates could range between $70- and $100-million.

Fougere said he will look at Transport Canada and other federal funding, along with support from the Government of Saskatchewan and City of Regina.

While mayoral candidate Jim Elliott likes the idea of relocation, he is critical of Fougere’s timeline.

“I’m not sure, necessarily, what the push is for Mr. Fougere wanting to do it immediately,” Elliott said, adding the rail companies should help fund a project that benefits them.

“They are in essence getting a conflict removed from their process and therefore, you know, they won’t necessarily be having to worry about accidents and all that.”

All candidates who responded to Global News agreed that all levels of government needed to be involved in funding a project of this size.

Candidates George Wooldridge, Sandra Masters and Tony Fiacco said that, if elected, they would consider building infrastructure around the rail lines, before relocation.

“On Ring Road, it’s underpass or overpass. Lifting all those lines, and they are important railway lines, is a fool’s game,” Wooldridge said.

“It’s going to be a huge money pit, because $100 million? I don’t think CP or CN are going to do it for that, so I think we’re really barking up the wrong tree.”

The candidate worked for CN for eight years, CP for 1 year, in Regina until 2019. He said that relocating the lines would simply push the problem into a different area of the city.

While Masters’ platform includes working with the provincial and federal governments to move rail lines out of the city, she said she’s aware of the $1 billion price tag that comes with.

“Perhaps not something that is totally feasible. I said at the time, it’s a bold ambition. But the reality is that rail line – particularly the one downtown – it literally divides our city,” Masters said.

The candidate said rail overpasses make the most sense in Regina, pointing to the example of the Albert Street rail bridge, adding voters should be weary of Fougere’s latest promise.

“The citizens of Regina should have a hard look at the last eight years and determine what they’ve been promised, and what’s come to fruition,” she said.

Candidate Fiacco is not sold on the idea of prioritizing Ring Road rail crossings. He told Global News the concerns he hears most from residents involve commonly-used infrastructure.

“Let’s take care of our roads and our sidewalks. Let’s take care of our recreational facilities – then we will take a look at [rail lines],” he said.

“Once there’s money available, we will look at what the best solution for [Ring Road] is.”

Fiacco acknowledged the inconvenience and frustration caused by the rail lines, and would be open to pursuing options with input from residents.

Candidates Jerry Flegel and Mitchell Howse did not respond to Global News by deadline.

The municipal election is Nov. 9.

