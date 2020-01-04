Regina driver who fell asleep while waiting for passing train handed $280 ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina driver who took a nap while waiting for a train to pass was awakened with sirens blaring and a ticket.

Const. Mike Steel, an officer with Regina Police Service’s Traffic Safety Unit, tweeted the incident from his social media account on Friday.

The officer said he was stopped on Ring Road for a passing train. When the train passed and the lights stopped flashing, Steel’s lane still wasn’t moving. Traffic was blocked for about 15 seconds, which Steel described as dangerous.

He said he pulled up beside the vehicle that was holding up traffic and found the driver asleep.

Stopped at a train. Train passes, arms lift, lights stop flashing but our lane doesn't move. Pull beside vehicle stopped first in line. Driver is sleeping. Wake him up by turning my lights and sirens on. Driver issued $280 drive without due care and attention ticket.@reginapolice pic.twitter.com/ErGbQcusSw — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) January 3, 2020

Steel woke the driver by “turning my lights and sirens on.” The driver was then issued a $280 ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Those on social media were quick to debate the issue.

“To be fair if it was the train crossing the Ring Road, can he be blamed,” one person tweeted. “We know how long of a delay that can take!”

To be fair if it was the train crossing the Ring Road, can he be blamed. We know how long of a delay that can take! pic.twitter.com/nbayUfi3ho — Mitchell Blair (@mblairYQR) January 3, 2020

I don’t think that people think it’s okay. I think people are questioning why a ticket and not a warning. They could have been coming off a double shift. Second. To tweet about it is in poor taste. — Houndsmakesense (@houndsmakesense) January 4, 2020

Another person tweeted that the ticket seemed “harsh” when “a simple honk would have had him on his way.”

Steel followed up his original tweet asking critics if it would be OK for a driver to be passed out from drugs or alcohol.

“Should he be given a break since he wasn’t moving,” asked Steel.

Ok so it's quite scary how many people think this is ok and the ticket was too harsh. If he had passed out from drugs or alcohol, should he be given a break since he wasn't moving? — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) January 3, 2020