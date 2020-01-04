Menu

drive without due care and attention

Regina driver who fell asleep while waiting for passing train handed $280 ticket

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 3:32 pm
Updated January 4, 2020 3:42 pm
City concerned train delays slowing emergency response times, an issue the mayor is bringing to the Rail Safety Working Group.
Traffic was blocked for about 15 seconds, which the officer described as dangerous. File / Global News

A Regina driver who took a nap while waiting for a train to pass was awakened with sirens blaring and a ticket.

Const. Mike Steel, an officer with Regina Police Service’s Traffic Safety Unit, tweeted the incident from his social media account on Friday.

READ MORE: Regina Police Service launches ‘Positive Ticketing’ program

The officer said he was stopped on Ring Road for a passing train. When the train passed and the lights stopped flashing, Steel’s lane still wasn’t moving. Traffic was blocked for about 15 seconds, which Steel described as dangerous.

He said he pulled up beside the vehicle that was holding up traffic and found the driver asleep.

Steel woke the driver by “turning my lights and sirens on.” The driver was then issued a $280 ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Those on social media were quick to debate the issue.

“To be fair if it was the train crossing the Ring Road, can he be blamed,” one person tweeted. “We know how long of a delay that can take!”

Another person tweeted that the ticket seemed “harsh” when “a simple honk would have had him on his way.”

READ MORE: Lunch rush? Winnipeg speeder issued $1,000 ticket

Steel followed up his original tweet asking critics if it would be OK for a driver to be passed out from drugs or alcohol.

“Should he be given a break since he wasn’t moving,” asked Steel.

 

