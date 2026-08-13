City of Edmonton offers incentives to encourage transit-oriented development

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Edmonton city council discussed ways to help attract more housing development centred around mass transit hubs.

City administration proposed the Infill Infrastructure Program at Tuesday’s Urban Planning Committee. The program would incentivize building residential units along priority growth areas identified by the city, which would include areas close to LRT stations and transit centres.

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Committee Chair Anne Stevenson said she hopes these incentives will mean more transit-oriented development in the future.

“We have trains that are running, we have buses that are running.” Stevenson said.

“By putting more people on those lines, we get higher ridership, we have more people using that infrastructure that we’ve already invested in.”

Gates Guarin has more in the video above.